Back in July, Asian Doll dropped off Let’s Do A Drill, a 20-song body of work with features from Bandmanrill, Tay Money, Dougie B, Ivorian Doll, Sosa Geek, Iffy Foreign, and plenty of others. The Dallas-born rapper returned yesterday (Dec. 21) with “Sky Falling,” an emotional follow-up offering released in partnership with music tech company Vydia. On the new track, she shows off her vocals and croons about some of her recent hardships:

“Tryna hide my pain, I’m in this house alone, I got addicted to this money, left my friends alone/ Don’t know how tell my family that I really love you long, I told myself I had my back, how you gon’ do me wrong?/ How you gon’ do me wrong? You broke my heart, my tooley on/ I made you mad, I got you sad, I turned my goofy on, I got a problem, I’m not perfect, boy just love me long/ These b**ches pray we never make it by the mistletoe”

Asian Doll’s previous project was 2020’s DOLL SZN RELOADED, the seven-track sequel to 2018’s Doll Szn that saw a sole feature from the late King Von. Since then, she could be heard featured on tracks like “Tour” by Blueface, “Fish Tank” by Millyz, “Whole Lot More” by Boss Top, “Doom” by Blac Chyna, and more.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Asian Doll revealed her thoughts about the current state of women in rap. “We going harder than these n***as,” she confidently said. “We stepping on necks, getting everything we f**king deserve that motherf**kers try to take from us. They counted us out, try to make this seem like this is a male-dominated game.”

Be sure to press play on Asian Doll’s brand new “Sky Falling” track down below.