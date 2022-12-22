Kyrie Irving is currently a free agent in the sneaker market, but he might not be for long. Musiq Soulchild confirmed that the Nets All-Star point guard could be partnering with a new shoe company that’s Black-owned.

Yesterday (Dec. 21), TMZ spotted the Platinum R&B singer wearing a pair of Croc-inspired foam shoes and inquired about the brand. That’s when Musiq revealed that a Black shoe company produced the kicks he had on.

The sneakers are made by SIA Collective. SIA, which stands for Somewhere In America, is owned by Devlin Carter, a Black business owner, who said the brand has over 400,000 supporters. The singer also made it known that the shoe company, which is based out of Oakland, is negotiating a deal with Irving.

“These shoes are made by a Black man,” said Soulchild. “His name is Devlin. He has his own company called SIA Collective… He’s actually in talks trying to work out a deal with Kyrie Irving.”

Musiq Soulchild speaks to TMZ about Kyrie Irving potentially doing a sneaker deal with Sia Collective 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpmCpVlLNT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 22, 2022



Soulchild made it clear that nothing is official yet, but he thinks the partnership will be a great move for the two.

“We don’t know, but we’re going to send good vibes out there,” he said with his fingers crossed in the TMZ video interview. The reporter then asked if the collaboration would be a good idea and he replied: “I think that will be an awesome decision.”

Irving is looking for a new shoe sponsor because of his breakup with Nike. The athletic sporting brand officially cut ties with the All-Star point guard after he tweeted out controversial content, which some deemed as antisemitic.

Since the split, Irving has been playing in his old signature sneakers, but covers up the swoosh with a written message that reads: “I AM FREE” and “Logo Here.” Irving is averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from behind the three-point line.