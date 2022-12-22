Back in September, DreamDoll unleashed Life In Plastic 3, the third official installment of the fan-favorite series she started back in 2017. The eight-track project included previously released singles like “Ice Cream Dream” featuring French Montana and “You Know My Body” featuring Capella Grey.

Yesterday (Dec. 21), the Bronx emcee returned with the latest offering from the body of work, a live performance of it’s introduction track, “Misunderstood.” In the new rendition courtesy of UPROXX, DreamDoll delivers some bars about her circumstances growing up and how they made her the tough person she is today:

“Can I talk my s**t, can I holla at y’all for a minute, you think you know Dream, but you have no idea/ So can I break down how I did it, the credit cards chargin’, swipe ’em regardless, the project heat/ Could barely breathe in the apartment, you grow up like this, it’s only right to be heartless/ You gotta learn quick, take a shot, or be the target, you know I’m gon’ pop it, same way I pop s**t, end up doin’ 55 years like my pops is”

Over the past few years, DreamDoll has been building momentum with loose singles like “Ah, Ah, Ah” with Fivio Foreign and “Different (Freestyle).” Outside of her own releases, she can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “Toot That” by Erica Banks, “Wiggle” by Rick Ross, and “Shake Sum’” by Don Q.

In a previous interview, the “Splish Splash” rapper broke down her intentions for Life In Plastic 3. “It’s definitely a reinvented DreamDoll. I feel like people been just hearing freestyles and my verses on features. This is really about to change the conversations that people have about me,” she said.

Be sure to press play on DreamDoll’s brand new performance of “Misunderstood” down below.