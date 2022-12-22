Yesterday (Dec. 21), 21 Savage held his fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain, GA, where he blessed a wealth of local families with gifts for the holiday season. It was during this event when Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell presented the British-born talent with a prestigious award as 21’s mother, Heather Carmillia Joseph, stood beside him:

“We have a very special honor. So special, it goes into the law books of Georgia. It will be forever recognized in the annals of history of Georgia, and it starts out recognizing Dec. 21, 2022 as 21 Savage Day… [We] will be proclaiming the date as 21 Savage Day in recognition of rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph… and his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.”

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Since reaching stardom, 21 has become one of the most giving artists in hip hop. In addition to spreading Christmas cheer, the “A Lot” star donated money to immigrants for help with legal counsel, donated laptops to students in Atlanta, and hosted back to school drives in the past few years alone. As previously reported by REVOLT, 2020 saw him expand his Bank Account Financial Literacy program with the “Bank Account At Home” initiative, which further assisted the youth with wealth-building resources in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of 21’s charity is handled through his Leading By Example Foundation, a nonprofit that “provides financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts, and job placement for teens and students alike.” During a past sit-down alongside Black Upstart founder Kezia Williams, 21 explained the importance of providing children with the necessary tools to achieve future goals:

“I was determined to remove barriers for the next generation of Atlanta because my success is shared with my community who consistently support and inspire me.”