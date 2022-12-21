Justin Bieber could be the next artist to deal away his entire catalog. Today (Dec. 21), The Wall Street Journal reported that Bieber and the Blackstone Inc.-sponsored investment group Hipgnosis Songs Capital are close to reaching an agreement for his music rights. The potential deal is reportedly worth around $200 million and will include the Canadian pop-star’s entire publishing and recorded music catalog.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital is a U.K. investment company that offers investors a “pure-play exposure to songs and associated musical intellectual property rights,” according to their website.

Sources close to the investment company said that this deal would be the largest music-rights acquisition in Hipgnosis’ history. Earlier this year, Hipgnosis Songs Capital purchased the song catalog rights of Justin Timberlake for a little over $100 million.

Bieber is a multi-Platinum certified, Grammy-winning artist. Celebrity talent manager and record executive Scooter Braun discovered him when he was making YouTube videos at the age of 13. Braun would later become his manager and would go on to have a prolific music career.

The 28-year-old singer has a discography that includes six studio albums between 2010 and 2021, as well as a number of remix and compilation albums. He has also released dozens of singles and collaborated on songs such as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” and “STAY” with The Kid LAROI.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital formed late last year after Blackstone committed an initial $1 billion to form the silent partnership with Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd., in which Blackstone took majority stake. Hipgnosis Song Management sources deals for the fund and is separate from Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., which trades on the London Stock Exchange and has purchased more than $2 billion of music rights.

If the deal gets finalized, along with Timberlake, Bieber will join Future, Lil Wayne, Tina Turner and The-Dream as successful artists to have sold their catalogs.