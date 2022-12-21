Ashanti is taking a trip down memory lane, back to where it all started.

The R&B songstress recalled the process for getting vocals from the late Notorious B.I.G. for her breakout song “Unfoolish.” “Gosh, I’ll never forget,” she said during an appearance on “Debut Live” Monday (Dec. 19). “We went down to the office — this is when Harve [Pierre] was down in the basement. That’s where all the B.I.G. stuff was. I remember going down there and it felt like we had, like, a prize. You know. It was his vocals!”

Biggie’s verse stemmed from his “F**k You Tonight” track and for Ashanti, the moment was surreal being so early on in her career. “The fact that they gave us the okay to use his verse. And again, me being a new artist, you know, I haven’t sold any records yet,” she explained. “The fact that they gave us his verse was an amazing accomplishment.”

Check out a clip from the interview below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Ashanti celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album earlier this year with an exclusive NFT collection. In addition to that, she also made history when she became the co-owner and partner of the digital platform EQ Exchange. During an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the “Rain On Me” singer opened up about the journey to owning her masters. “It’s so surreal,” she said at the time. “I have an amazing legal team, and I got my, first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative and so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to rerecord my first album, and put everything together.”