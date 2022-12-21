Back in September, Rome Streetz unveiled his Griselda debut, KISS THE RING, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks, Benny the Butcher, Armani Caesar, Westside Gunn, and Boldy James. Yesterday (Dec. 20), the New York City-based talent dropped off a new visual from said project for “Big Steppa,” a Camoflauge Monk-produced effort that’s full of hard-hitting bars about street life, the opposition, and more:

“I need the power and respect, millions locked in the safe, I push a Benz, bending corners high rocking awake, the toughest n**gas went to jail, still got chopped in they face, that mean anybody can get it, game dirty, watch how you play, we out for pay, don’t give two f**ks what the president say, that s**t irrelevant, long as they buying work, I be selling it, from city to town, private to public residence, dime to pound, any measurement, know what the method is…”

Directed by Hidji Films, the accompanying clip for “Big Steppa” mainly keeps the camera pointed at Streetz’s ring, which provides a unique angle of the rapper’s typical day. Viewers can see a variety of scenarios taking place, from an apparent gunfight to a dice game in a building hallway.

KISS THE RING follows a wealth of notable projects from Streetz over the past several years, including Joyeria, Kontraband, Death & The Magician with DJ Muggs, Genesis 1:27 with ANKHLEJOHN, Coup de Grace with Ransom, and the long-running Noise Candy series. The “Heart On Froze” emcee could also be heard on songs like Wavy Da Ghawd’s “1000 Volts,” Ché Noir’s “Gold Cutlery,” Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, and 183rd’s “Opp Pack,” and Rick Hyde‘s “Poza.” Press play on Rome Streetz “Big Steppa” — and, if you missed it, a full stream of KISS THE RING — below.