Zack Fox has proven himself to be a true disruptor of comedy and music over the past decade. Last Friday (Dec. 16), he continued to evolve with wood tip, a four-track EP full of psychedelic funk elements that show the Atlanta talent’s versatility. Production was handled by Bnyx, BEAUTIFULMVN, and Diamond Cafe, the last of whom provided vocals on the songs “holdin’ on” and “can’t fight the devil.” The project also boasts visualizers for each song, all of which are different variations of Fox catching vibes by himself.

Taking to social media, Bnyx revealed a behind-the-scenes clip of the collaborators’ studio sessions, along with a short explanation of how it all came together:

“Zack spent two weeks at my crib to create this. He did a lot of keyboards and production on this project. [Diamond Cafe] came all the way from Canada to Philly to add his flavor. So honored to be apart of this.”

wood tip arrived about a year after Fox’s official debut LP, shut the f**k up talking to me, a nine-song body of work with contributions from P. Morris, Kenny Beats, Sushiboy Mexico, The Alchemist, and more. Prior to that, he made serious waves with off-kilter loose drops and collaborations like “Square Up,” “Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression),” “The Bean Kicked In,” “Stick!,” “IHY2LN,” “fafo,” and “sipping my tea.”

Since Flying Lotus’ body horror film Kuso, Fox has added to his actor portfolio with notable appearances in popular shows like “Pause with Sam Jay” and “Bust Down.” During the first season of the critically acclaimed series “Abbott Elementary,” Fox took on the role of Tariq Temple, a hilarious character who quickly went viral through a slew of references and memes on social media. Press play on wood tip and its aforementioned visualizers below.