Back in August, Yella Beezy blessed his fans Bad Azz Yella Boy, a 16-track body of work with additional features from Icewear Vezzo and Mozz on “Out Da Jar” and “Problems,” respectively. Over the weekend, the Dallas artist returned with the official music video for the project’s title track. Shot by 6k Jefe, the Cash Money and No Limit-inspired visual sees Beezy surrounded by cars and flames as he delivers his signature Southern flow:

“If a b**ch play me, I’ma take everything from her/ B**ch I got them bands on me, but no I’m not a drummer, how the f**k you tryna beef with n**gas walking around with no money/ You know I got that money b**ch, but I ain’t trickin'”

Beezy’s last project was 2020’s I’m My Brother’s Keeper, a joint effort with Trapboy Freddy. The 12-track offering included features from Jose Bodega and LaChyna. Prior to that was 2019’s Baccend Beezy, which saw some big assists from names like Chris Brown, Too $hort, Young Thug, and K. Michelle.

In a recent interview, the “That’s On Me” rapper explained why he wanted to create a project inspired by the Cash Money and No Limit eras. “For some reason, I always wanted to do the ‘Bad Azz Yella Boy’ remix because you know my name,” he said. “Shout out U.N.L.V., RIP Yella Boy. It just made perfect sense. When I recorded that song, we wanted to drop the album first. They said, ‘Man, let’s warm the streets up first. Let’s throw out a mixtape.’ I’ve been sitting on three years of just working, longer than that really. So it wasn’t too hard for me to put some s**t on one CD.”

Be sure to press play on Yella Beezy’s brand new “Bad Azz Yella Boy” music video down below.