Today (Dec. 20), Lord Francis liberates “Down,” a melodic effort that was produced by Too Tall, known for past work with the likes of Rick Ross, Shy Glizzy, and Ace Hood. The infectious, dancehall-inspired cut is centered around a sexual rendezvous:

“You know me don’t like it when a ting complicated, give me all your lovin’, I do not need the hatred, baby, I’m the one, yea, I’m the one like The Matrix, we gon’ get you high, I get you high like a spaceship, shawty so pretty, I call her me mami, give me the kitty, I roll up me ganja, a** like a Nicki but hair like Rapunzel, you got the key to the lock in me dungeon, she said she wants somethin’ real, girl, I know just how you feel…”

“Down” boasts a matching visual that Francis and his team directed alongside Jon Brooks, Malcolm Cook, and Ramses Villalva Designs. The clip shows the D.C. talent engaging with a woman in a bar before a wild night out. Viewers can then spot Francis and his love interest getting intimate on the beach.

Back in 2019, Lord Francis blessed the masses with a six-song EP titled Nocturnal, a journey into his love life that boasted the well-received singles “Champagne Waup” and “Long Day.” Since then, the mysterious artist has remained largely off the radar. Last year, he marked his return to wax with “U Street,” an ode to one of his hometown’s former hubs for Black culture and nightlife. Months later, he would continue building his momentum with “Growing Man,” another Too Tall-backed effort that saw him reminiscing about a former flame while connecting his own experiences to his grandfather’s younger years.

Press play on Lord Francis‘ “Down” video below. Hopefully, there will be much more to come in 2023.