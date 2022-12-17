Houston police finally have a suspect in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of Snootie Wild. The arrest of Ivory Duke Williams was announced on Thursday (Dec. 15). According to authorities, the 22-year-old has been charged with murder.

As previously reported, Snootie, real name LePreston Porter III, was shot in the neck on Feb. 25 and died a day later at Ben Taub Hospital. “We’re trying to figure out why it could’ve happened. He was one of the most down to earth friendly individuals. It wasn’t expected,” Krystal Meredith, Snootie’s fiancée, told REVOLT a day after the tragedy. The Memphis native was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label in 2013. He was best known for his records “Yayo” and “Made Me.” At the time of his passing, he was gearing up to release new music.

“Hearing that he did finally get caught kind of brought peace to me a little bit,” LeTerrion Burt, the rapper’s son, told Action News 5. Burt said that he and other family members hired private investigators months after the tragic shooting. They provided detectives with multiple leads, as well as Williams’ identity after he allegedly bragged about committing the shooting on social media.

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, now charged with murder in this fatal shooting of a man on February 25. More info is at https://t.co/lGEm14Euuz#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/qjNfkgZ6X2 pic.twitter.com/VbNr578sRa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 15, 2022

The fatal shooting of fellow rapper Takeoff also took place in Houston this year. Earlier this month, police made an arrested the alleged shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark. The 33-year-old was charged with murder. He was initially being held on a $2 million bond, but it has since been reduced to $1 million.

During his first court appearance, a judge claimed that Clark was a flight risk after it was revealed that he was in possession of two plane tickets, a passport, and a large amount of cash when he was arrested. “So, we believe that he had plans or has plans to flee the jurisdiction if released on bond,” said the judge.