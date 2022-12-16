Back in October, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

The Michigan-bred rapper promised his fans last month that he will be dropping off weekly releases until the end of the year. Keeping his word, he has since shared loose tracks like “Forbes List,” “Vegan,” and “In Love With A Mermaid,” the last of which is dedicated to his girlfriend, Halle Bailey. Today (Dec. 16), he continues his streak with “Maybach Curtains.” In the accompanying new clip, DDG heads to a dinner at Fogo de Chão as he rap about his lifestyle over a hypnotic beat:

“He bought her Gucci, I’m finna go buy her a Birkin/ Spoiling women and taking them shopping, I’m trippin’, I cut off a b**ch nad return it/ DDG poppin’, these n***as gon’ hear when I drop it, they sayin’ I’m hot as a furnace”

In a previous interview, the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper opened up about some of his other passions he is currently pursing. “I’m really big on manifesting things, so the first step was I had to win in a little boxing match,” he said. “As soon as I won that match, we were done with the risky business. I put my whole career on the line.”

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new “Maybach Curtains” music video down below.

