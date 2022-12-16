Throughout this year, 24kGoldn has treated fans with a handful of singles, including “In My Head” featuring Travis Barker, “Scar” featuring sokodomo, and most recently, “Mistakes.” Today (Dec. 16), the San Fransisco-raised artist drops off one more offering before 2022 comes to a close. Titled “Checkers,” the brand new track boasts an appearance from Bandmanrill and emphasizes how he’s always one step ahead of the game:

“Yоu рlауіn’ сhесkеrѕ аnd І’m рlауіn’ сhеѕѕ, bаbу, wе аrе nоt оnе аnd thе ѕаmе/ І’m соvеrеd іn dіаmоndѕ, І’m соvеrеd іn dіаmоndѕ, yоu рlауіn’ сhесkеrѕ аnd І’m рlауіn’ сhеѕѕ, bаbу, wе аrе nоt оnе аnd thе ѕаmе/ І’m соvеrеd іn dіаmоndѕ, yоu fееlіn’ thе рrеѕѕurе tо соvеr uр аll thе раіn/ Yоu саn drіvе іn а Rоvеr оr drіvе іn а Rаngе, juѕt dоn’t drіvе mе ѕо f**kіn’ іnѕаnе/ ‘Саuѕе І’m fееlіn’ ѕtrеѕѕеd but І knоw thаt І’m blеѕѕеd, bаbу, thіѕ ѕ**t іѕ hаrd tо ехрlаіn”

Last year, 24kGoldn shared El Dorado, a 13-track project with additional assists from DaBaby, Future, Swae Lee, and iann dior — the last of whom contributed to his chart-topping megahit “Mood.” The album landed within the top 25 of the Billboard 200 and earned him a Gold certification. Outside of his own releases, the “VALENTINO” singer can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre, “Oh My Lord” by Arizona Zervas, and “Overthinking” by Mabel.

In equally exciting and related news, the 22-year-old artist recently crossed off a goal on his bucket list when he made it onto Forbes’ infamous “30 Under 30” list. “Grew up checking this list every year, studying all the greats and learning from their achievements,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @forbes @forbesunder30.”

Be sure to press play on 24kGoldn’s brand new “Checkers” single down below.