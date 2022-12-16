Back in September, ROSALÍA blessed her fans with a deluxe edition of her chart-topping third studio LP, MOTOMAMI. The updated version contained 24 songs and additional assists from The Weeknd, Tokischa, and Chencho Corleone. One particular standout from the project was “DESPECHÁ,” an upbeat pop offering that the Spanish star produced alongside Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, Noah Goldstein, and Sir Dylan. As the English translation of its title reveals, “DESPECHÁ” is all about getting over heartbreak with a healthy dose of revenge.

Today (Dec. 16), fans are able to check out a remix of “DESPECHÁ” that features Cardi B. As expected, the Bronx emcee matches the track’s theme with little effort:

“I know how to make ’em so sick, go out, don’t post no pics, back when I used to do pole tricks, I been had ’em pissed off, no s**t, you ain’t text me, the message be blue, then green, this a king, bad b**ch, but the shoes McQueen, you were tryin’ too hard not to watch my stories, I was shakin’ this a**, better not report me, I’m close by even though it’s hard to reach me…”

While 2022 has essentially come and gone without a new album from Cardi, the year hasn’t been short of top-tier loose drops and collaborations, including “No Love (Extended Version)” with Summer Walker and SZA, “Shake It” with Kay Flock and Dougie B, “Hot S**t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, and “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla. Her last full-length offering, the big label debut Invasion of Privacy, made landfall back in 2018 with 13 cuts and contributions from Migos, Chance the Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, and YG. The album was a resounding success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning Cardi a triple platinum certification. Press play on “DESPECHÁ RMX” below.