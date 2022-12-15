Last month, GloRilla unleashed Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-track EP with assists from Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Niki Pooh, and HitKidd. The project climbed to the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Today (Dec. 15), the Memphis native shared the latest offering from the body of work, the official music video for “No More Love.” In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, Glo spends a day chilling on a stoop with her friends as she delivers some introspective bars:

“Sometimes I just sit back and just wonder, what’s my purpose here? (I don’t know), I need an answer ASAP ’cause/ I’m gettin’ a little nervous here (Woo), if they can’t see your worth, you gotta let ’em know they worthless here/ And they can’t see me boss the bottom b**ches get no service here, was tryna make them happy, I forgot about my own peace/ He tried to let me hold the Glock, but bae, I got own piece, ain’t nobody gas me up, I always went off my speed/ Nah, ain’t nobody gas me up, I pulled up with my own weed”

Other releases from GloRilla this year so far include “Sneaky Link,” “Big S**t,” “Nut Quick,” and “Blessed.” Outside of her own music, she has delivered guest verses on recent tracks like “Loving U 2 Hard” by Sencere, “Just Say That” by Duke Deuce, and “Outside (Remix)” by Mon Franklins.

One of the most distinct features about the “F.N.F.” rapper is her voice and signature delivery. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she initially didn’t fully embrace her natural tone, but wound up deciding to after receiving feedback. “I had a softer voice when I first started rapping,” she said. “I tried to sound like a girl rapper. But when I would rap something in my soft voice then rap in my deep voice, people always preferred that, so I was like I’m just going to rap the whole song in my deep voice.”

Be sure to press play on GloRilla’s brand new music video for “No More Love” down below.

