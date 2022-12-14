Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at age 40. According to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner, Boss, who famously made a name for himself by being a choreographer, DJ and co-host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died Tuesday (Dec. 13) at a hotel. The cause of his death is currently unknown although it’s rumored to be a suicide.

People Magazine received a statement about the entertainers death from his wife, dancer Allison Holker.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” her statement continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

This happened days after he and Holker celebrated nine years of marriage. “It’s our 9th anniversary!!” Holker shared on Instagram Saturday (Dec. 10). Boss will be survived by his wife and three kids Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

When fans heard about the tragic news, a few celebrities took it to Twitter to express their condolences to “tWitch.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who hired Boss as the DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, mourned over her lost co-host. She tweeted, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

He later became an executive producer before the program ended in May. The two also worked together on DeGeneres’s NBC game show Game of Games.

Celebrities from many different industries paid their respects to “tWitch” on Twitter including actress, Yvette Nicole Brown, sports analyst, Emmanuel Acho, American lawyer Berinice King, talk show host Steve Harvey and more.

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔 If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022

Thank you for being a joy-bringer, tWitch. Sometimes, joy-bringers carry unseen heavy burdens. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xh9zB2Z6MO — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 14, 2022

Praying for Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family and love ones today. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/rvWBlpMrAv — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 14, 2022

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

RIP Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss! You never know what someone is going through. He was a bright energy! Full of life. Call your friends, check on them. Ask… are you doing okay?! … because you never know! Rest well, legend! pic.twitter.com/YgPqzwh0JQ — Eric West (@EricXWest) December 14, 2022

RIP tWitch ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yP4dYcODBU — Steve TV Show (@SteveTVShow) December 14, 2022

The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022