YNW Melly’s mother has spoken out amid her son’s claims that he currently fears for his life inside Broward County Jail.

According to TMZ, Jamie Demons-King is taking matters into her own hands after YNW Melly took to social media on Monday (Dec. 12) and Tuesday (Dec. 13) to try to bring awareness to the conditions he’s facing at the Florida institution. “As of this moment I am [officially] in fear [for] my life,” wrote the rapper in a post shared to Instagram. “A new captain named Hubert and XO Jenkins have taken over the jail for two weeks now and have handed out even harsher punishments for me [than] the previous ones in place.”

After a failed attempt to get relief from the judge assigned to her son’s case, Demons-King said she is taking matters into her own hands and looking to the county commissioner to help make things right.

Read his posts below.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office definitely needs to be investigated,” Demons-King told the outlet. “I mean, they are making up their own rules. We’ve tried to go to court about this situation. The judge really doesn’t have any jurisdiction when it comes to the jail because we actually had a hearing about the mistreatment of him and the jail kinda, they make their own rules. I don’t think that’s fair because they need to answer to someone too. My son has not been convicted of anything.”

In his post, Melly also revealed that he has continuously been threatened and isolated from other inmates. “I am the only inmate being housed on the vacant unit with no phone [privileges], no television, and no access to a newspaper,” he shared. “They are watching my every move on camera, making sure I don’t use the phone to tell the world how I am being mistreated.”

