All throughout 2022, Tobe Nwigwe has been showing off his creative direction skills, and he has been able to do so by consistently sharing visuals for every song from his moMINTs project. Released back in August, the body of work boasted apperances from EarthGang, Royce Da 5’9″, Pharrell Williams, Coast Contra, and many others.

The last few weeks have seen the Texas-bred emcee switch up the vibe and deliver a slew of intimate performance videos that were shot right in his living room. Yesterday (Dec. 13), he dropped off his most recent one for “Get A Lil Bag.” On the track, he spits some bars about being ready for battle:

“I keep a chopper for the opposition but I don’t know, I keep on tellin’ folk, I’m about whatever, dawg/ On my mama, I’m prepared to die, comin’ for my baby mama and my babies/ It get brazy if you step ‘cross that line ’cause hell, if I toe that line and you touch any one of mine/ Bullets comin’ out yo’ spine, other than that, I keep it peaceful, I won’t leave ya in pieces/ If I got the peace, I’m just tryna push a piece of the profit/ Toward my partners pullin’ police in the streets, that’s pushin’ P”

In related news, Nwigwe is hosting a homecoming show in Houston on Dec. 30 to wrap up his eventful year. He also recently received a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category, landed a placement on the official soundtrack for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film, and announced his collaboration with Pharrell for the new Moncler Maya 70 campaign all within the last month.

Be sure to press play on Tobe Nwigwe’s brand new “Get A Lil Bag” performance down below.