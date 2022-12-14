Currently, Metro Boomin is sailing off the release of his sophomore studio LP, Heroes & Villains, a 15-song offering with a wealth of contributions from A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Future, Chris Brown, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Takeoff, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the album became his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to roughly 185,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold in the U.S.

On Monday (Dec. 12), Metro took to social media to share some heartfelt words to his late mother, who was tragically killed this past June. Said message shows that, despite his recent success, the St. Louis beatsmith is still very much in mourning:

“Mom, I miss you so much, I can’t do nothing but sit here and cry right now. You taught me to see the blessings no matter the circumstances, and I feel so blessed right now, but can’t help to feel hurt because this is the moment we have always talked about and patiently waited and prayed for. It hurts not getting your texts about all your favorite songs, or how good you think I look in all the videos and pictures.”

He continued: “You were always the proudest of all your children and have always been my #1 supporter with everything in life. Even when I was 13 sneaking staying up late on school nights to make beats, and then when I would fake sleep, you would just act like you didn’t know I was up… I miss you checking me and putting me back on track if I ever went too far left. I love you for eternity and can’t wait until I can finally be with you again.”

Check out Metro Boomin‘s emotionally charged post below, along with screenshots of loving conversations between the “No Complaints” talent and his matriarch.