There has not been a time in recent history that Drake has not had a successful year in music. To wrap up 2022, the multi-grammy-winning superstar gifted himself something that is unlike anything else in his current jewelry collection — a necklace made out of engagement rings. This is the type of rich flex that you do not see often and while many people may find it odd, it is actually creative and unique. His latest piece of ice showcases diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving women — but now, they are all his. The OVO frontman is no stranger to embracing the lavish lifestyle and his new necklace has raised the bar.

Drake having a 42 diamond necklace for the 42 times he’s wanted to propose is crazy I don’t think I’ve even had 42 conversations I’ve enjoyed in my life much less people much less loves — 🅿️uerto Rican 🅿️apoose (@MAXDTHEGAWD) December 13, 2022

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewelry designer Alex Moss wrote over a video showcasing the creation. The necklace is made up of “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” Moss explained in the caption. According to the Instagram Reel, creating the necklace was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.”

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the voiceover continued. The comment section is now full of clever takes and questions from fans. “Alex Moss, can you do sumn for me?” one person wrote, referencing popular Her Loss lyrics. Others comparatively shared their unique ideas for the chain’s name. “Bro moving DIFFERENT! Should have named this piece ‘HER LOSS,’” someone teased. “So who was the two big stones for?” another comment asked. “You should call this piece ‘UNLUCKY LADIES.’”

Check out Drake’s latest piece below.