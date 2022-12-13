This Friday (Dec. 16), Ab-Soul will unveil his long-awaited fifth studio LP, HERBERT, which will consist of 18 songs and additional features from Joey BADA$$, Jhené Aiko, Russ, Big Sean, SiR, and more. The project is currently led by the well-received singles “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter,” “Gang’Nem,” and “Do Better.”

Yesterday (Dec. 12), L.A. Leakers dropped off the latest installment of their freestyle series with the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee. As expected, Soul didn’t disappoint with five minutes of rewind-worthy raps over the instrumentals for 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” and ‎The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya”:

“Catch me in your next life, I’ll be on the next level, whippin’ work in Hell’s Kitchen, blindfolded like the Daredevil, marvel at my madness, my method fantastic, one hand full of dead men, other hand on a bad b**ch, on the other hand, I’m from another dimension, might give a n**ga dementia, tryna keep up with the scripture, Black Lip Pastor, black sheep in the pasture, solution, I ain’t never asked G’s for they answer, kept it lit like a lantern, X-factor by any means, pullin’ cash out my sacks, like Terrace Martin or Kenny G, I’m overthinkin’, I shoulda listened to Kenny Beats…”

It’s been six years since Soul liberated his most recent album, Do What Thou Wilt. That full-length offering boasted 16 tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Bas, Teedra Moses, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In addition to being a top 40 success on the Billboard 200, Do What Thou Wilt peaked at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart following its debut. Since then, he’s contributed to notable cuts like “Bloody Waters” with Anderson .Paak and James Blake, B-Real’s “Stix ‘N’ Stones,” REASON’s “Trapped In,” and “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle.” Press play on Ab-Soul‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.