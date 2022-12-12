Earlier this month, REVOLT announced “REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation,” an original special that will feature an intimate discussion between the former first lady and a panel of powerful women of color. The two-hour event was filmed at the state-of-the-art studios in the network’s Atlanta headquarters. As the Dec. 14 premiere date inches closer, the official trailer was revealed today (Dec. 12) and gave viewers an exclusive preview of what to expect.

The newly released clip pays homage to the major milestones in Michelle’s life, opening up with footage of her supporting Barack Obama during both 2008 and 2012 campaigns. The trailer then teases the highlights of “REVOLT x Michelle Obama,” revealing tears, plenty of hugs, and more.

The panel of speakers included Grammy Award-winning recording artists H.E.R. and Kelly Rowland, supermodel-activist Winnie Harlow, and businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson, while Angie Martinez served as the moderator. Together, they unpacked several topics like the power of fatherhood and choosing a partner, mother-daughter dynamics, Michelle’s new bestselling book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” and much more.

“When we share our stories and open ourselves up, we not only build connections with other people, we bring out the best in ourselves,” said Michelle about the upcoming special. “That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled to join REVOLT and this extraordinary group to talk about what it means to be a woman of color in America.”

“Since stepping into the national spotlight, we have admired Mrs. Obama’s genius, poise, and grace under fire,” added Monique Chenault, REVOLT’s president of news, specials, and documentary. “But witnessing up close her authenticity, empathy, and true desire to connect was an extraordinary thing to behold, and an absolute honor to share with an audience she cares so deeply for.”

Be sure to check out the official trailer for “REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation” down below.