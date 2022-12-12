Nick Cannon is now up and moving since being discharged from the hospital after battling pneumonia. Today (Dec. 12), the “Masked Singer” host shared a four-minute video on Instagram of him in the gym finishing up his workout. In the video, Cannon said he’s recovering well and he thanked his fans for all of the prayers.

“Appreciate all the well wishes and prayers, but we’re back to it, getting the heath grind back on,” said Cannon. “Thanks to everybody who joined, I’m feeling a lot better. I just want to talk to y’all to show that I’m back at it, out of the hospital, out of rest and recuperation. I’m back on my grind. I got to get my weight back up. I got to continue to rest properly, get my diet back to the way it was and I’m all in it. Got to stick around for them children.”

Along with suffering from a pneumonia scare, the soon-to-be father of 12 revealed that 2022 is his 10-year anniversary of being diagnosed with lupus. He also said he has been in and out of the hospital since 2012.

Before the comedian and actor ended the live video to take his 5-year-old son Golden to school, he promised his fans that he’ll include them on his road to recovery.

“We’re back to it,” he said in conclusion. “I’ma take y’all on this health journey with me, this incredible health journey is back on and we’re in here every morning.”

Before becoming hospitalized, “Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live Tour” visited New York City to perform in front of a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden. He hasn’t been on stage since, and it’s unclear when he plans to return.