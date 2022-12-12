Throughout 2022, Jay Critch has been treating his fans with a consistent stream of loose tracks, including cuts like “Anyday,” “Close To Me / Active,” “Sade,” “At My Worst,” “Lefty” featuring Rich The Kid, and most recently, “Up All Night.” Over the weekend, the New York native added onto that growing list with his latest drop, “Cheating (Freestyle).” In the new offering, he raps over a bass-heavy instrumental about keeping it real no matter what:

“How I’m scoring, they thinking I’m cheating, I cut her off ’cause she keep thinking I’m cheating/ I bring the strap for no reason, I been locked in the stu’, I’ve been locked in the precinct/ I been locked in the bookings, all of that flexing move crazy, we book it/ In the trap, you a rookie”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of offerings like “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted,” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

In a recent interview, the 24-year-old rapper delved into who he has gotten the best advice from throughout his career. “I look at Fab as a big brother,” he said. “How Fab and French [Montana] move with the younger artists is how I’m going to be moving when I’m an OG in the game. They show love to the young artists and they’re always there to be a big bro in this. As soon as I met Fab, he was showing me love and I appreciated that always. So it’s like, the lessons I learned from them is just how to move into s**t.”

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Cheating (Freestyle)” down below.