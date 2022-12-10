The University of Missouri has been called to task after screenshots of a student’s inflammatory and racist remark about Black death began circulating online on Saturday (Dec. 10).

The Kansas City Defender, a nonprofit digital startup, broke the story on Thursday (Dec. 8), reporting that students have demanded the expulsion of a classmate identified as Meg Miller. The controversy unfolded when Miller allegedly snapped a photo of herself smiling along with the caption, “If they would have killed [four] more n**gers, we would have had the whole week off.”

The racially insensitive remarks come weeks after three Black football players were fatally wounded at the University of Virginia. Miller’s presence on social media reportedly went dark after she became a trending topic. According to screen grabs of her Instagram account, however, she identified herself as “unapologetically conservative,” a “Second Amendment enthusiast,” and a “pro-life advocate.”

Other screenshots of her social media posts showed her smiling as she posed with a dead deer and cheesed up alongside Kyle Rittenhouse. Last year, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during the civil and political unrest that broke out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. In her post with the 19-year-old, she wrote, “As someone with a HUGE passion for the Second Amendment, I peaked in this moment #fangirlmoment #gunrightsarewomenrights.”

The Defender spoke with multiple Black students who claim the university has been slow to respond to their complaints. In response, the scholars turned to social media. “We could tell this wasn’t being taken as seriously as it should be,” University of Missouri student Kaylyn Walker told the outlet.

The school’s president, Mun Choi, issued the following statement: “University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student. The information was referred to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. This language is reprehensible, and we condemn any language and actions that are racist, discriminatory, and hateful to our community. Following the review, the university will take appropriate action.”

See how people are reacting to the controversial post on social media below.

Black Lives Matter when we already dead & people ready to go viral with death video clips & maybe protest/march over it!

Btw nothing has been done to Meg Miller president of Turning Point USA at her university. #BlackTwitter #BLM https://t.co/TZIwRyd6tm — 𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ⛄️❄️🎄 (@SweetCarmel77) December 10, 2022

Just came across this horrible story this morning. Veil threats about murdering black students is beyond reprehensible. Yes, free speech. But also, accountability and consequences. @Mizzou needs to step up and hold #megmiller accountable and set an example. https://t.co/RNckMFPukN — kia.ayana (@z_inspires) December 10, 2022

Just quote retweeting in hopes that Meg Miller / Megan Miller / Megan Claire Miller, who studied agriculture & animal sciences at Mizzou – the University of Missouri, has her racist past show up in searches when she is applying for jobs. 🤗 https://t.co/3YtwPaREZr — cruel summer (@RealHouseHussy) December 8, 2022

There is only one question to consider: Does Meg Miller represent the ideals of Mizzou? If she’s not expelled, then the answer is yes. — Bobbie Oliver AmazonPrimeGreatestHits (@thebobbieoliver) December 10, 2022

Univ. of Missouri is constantly in the news due to racism on that campus. I’m not sure why black students go there because it’s clear that the administration does not care. — Nicole/Nicolasa (@LilNiK8) December 10, 2022