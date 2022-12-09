Young Nudy continues to deliver quality visuals from his latest album, EA Monster. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), he dropped off another for “Project X,” a Pi’erre Bourne-produced banger that lets the listener know how the Atlanta star feels about his detractors:

“X pill and Molly, project X, and I got your ex, and she wanna come and f**k with slime ’cause he got that check, d**n, I’m disrespectful like a motherf**ker, f**k his b**ch, yeah, and you know a n**ga loaded and I’m iced out, hittin’ just like a lighthouse, tell a b**ch to watch out, p**sy n**ga, hush your mouth, quick to knock a n**ga out, quick to get a n**ga off, man, I’m sick of these p**sy n**gas, look just how they talk…”

The accompanying clip for “Project X” comes courtesy of iNightLyfe and takes inspiration from the 2012 film of the same name. It all starts with a shot of three suburban kids plotting to throw a function without parental permission. Viewers can spot Nudy in the midst of the wildest pool party ever, complete with women, alcohol, money, and more.

Earlier this week, Nudy, SahBabii, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and more became victims of a major song leak with the “No Go” rapper losing a whopping 172 tracks as a result. Shortly after, Nudy took to social media to send a direct message to whoever is responsible:

“I’ma say this s**t one time, bro. I don’t know if y’all know, I’m not like other rappers, bro. I’m 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music. And I’m 100 percent gonna pull up at whatever studio it is, and I’m 100 percent gon’ beat your a**… on my mama.”

Press play on “Project X” below.