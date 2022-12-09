Currently, Lil Durk and his Only The Family collective are said to be working on a sequel to their well-received Loyal Bros compilation. Today (Dec. 9), the Chicago star unveils a new single titled “Hanging With Wolves,” a Chopsquad DJ-produced offering that’s full of vivid bars about the pitfalls of life on the streets:

“Oh, woah, woah, why you telling n**gas we into it? Why you telling n**gas we going to war? I don’t even know about them boys, nah, we ain’t tryna squash no wars, we ain’t tryna make peace with them boys, n**gas know what they did… whenever it’s war, then you gotta move, you send in your homie, you cut on the news, and I don’t even talk, I’m so confused, you getting indicted from the computer, I don’t even talk about no rumors…”

Loyal Bros made landfall last year with 23 tracks and additional contributions from Tee Grizzley, BIG30, EST Gee, Foogiano, and more. The project peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 with 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Prior to that, OTF made waves with 2019’s Family Over Everything.

From a solo standpoint, last March saw the release of Durk’s seventh studio LP, 7220, complete with assists from Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. The album was a massive success for the “Turn Myself In” rapper, landing at the top of the aforementioned chart with more than 120,000 first-week units. Months after its initial release, a deluxe version of 7220 would surface with 13 extra songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Press play on Lil Durk’s “Hanging With Wolves” below. Hopefully, a release date for Loyal Bros 2 will be confirmed soon.