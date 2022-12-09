Last night (Dec. 8), Trevor Noah appeared on his final episode of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. As previously reported by REVOLT, in September, the comedian announced his departure after seven years as the program’s host.

In an emotional goodbye, Noah reflected on his time on the popular late-night broadcast. He opened with, “When I started the show, I had three clear goals: ‘I’m going to make sure Hilary gets elected, I’m going to make sure I prevent a global pandemic from starting, and I’m going to become best friends with Kanye West.’ I think it’s time to move on.” During the final episode, he made sure not to leave without highlighting those who have positively impacted his life thus far.

Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022

“This is random for some, but special shoutout to Black women,” Noah said as he sat at his desk. With applause from the audience, he continued. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas and people are like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart.’ And I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me?’” he asked. Noah noted that Black women have shaped and nourished him. “From my mom, my grand, my aunt. All these Black women in my life, but then in America as well,” he stated before suggesting his supporters speak to one if they ever wanted to truly learn more about the country.

Noah went on to discuss their strength and resilience. “Unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f**k around and find out,” he said. The host also mentioned, “Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.” One person who reposted a portion of his speech tweeted, “Give this man all his flowers.” Another viewer wrote, “Trevor Noah speaks for people like me who were born into this world and shaped by Black women like my mother, grandmothers, aunts and cousins, who’ve experienced a completely different reality than the non-Black women around them. Thank you for saying this out loud, Trevor.”

"Black women can't afford to fk around and find out." Trevor Noah. Give this man all his flowers. — Siim-Siima!! (@kanyindo) December 9, 2022

.@Trevornoah made me straight bust out crying. “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.” https://t.co/OiUYL1LwrX — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) December 9, 2022

Trevor Noah speaks for people like me who were born into this world and shaped by Black women like my mother, grandmothers, aunts, and cousins, who’ve experienced a completely different reality than the non-Black women around them. Thank you for saying this out loud, Trevor. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/fs7atwpz4i — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) December 9, 2022

Thank you for your tribute to Black women, Trevor Noah. It’s rare that we get such public recognition of our intellect, wisdom and hard work. https://t.co/M1FBCFDiMO — Lillian Williams, Ph.D. (@lwilliams333) December 9, 2022