Throughout 2022, Baby Rich has treated fans with a handful of loose drops, including tracks like “UNFOLD,” “No Chances (Remix)” featuring Blueface, “Roll Tide,” “Peace Of Mind,” and more. Today (Dec. 8), the Alabama rapper returned with his latest release, a collaboration with DDG titled “Know How I Get.” The accompanying music video is directed by Ronnie Lewis and features the duo vibing out together in a parking lot all night long. On the track, Baby Rich handles the first verse and drops a shoutout Lil Yachty:

“Ѕtор аll thаt сарріng, І tооk thе Wоk’ tо Роlаnd lіkе Yасhty and drunk іt аnd dоn’t knоw whаt hарреn/ Ѕаmе ѕ**t thаt І tоld thе роlісе, whеn thеу аѕkеd ’bоut thаt bоdу/ І dоn’t knоw whаt hарреnеd, b**сh І’m ѕо flу І gаvе hеr јеtlаg and wе f**kіng bасkѕеаt оf thе Сhаllеngеr/ Тоld hеr саll mе Аbе, саuѕе nо wе nоt Lіnсоln, І dоn’t ѕее уоur nаmе оn thе саlеndаr/ Wау tоо соnvіnсеd thеу dоn’t wаnt mе tо wіn, thеу рауіng thе rеf іf уоu аѕk mе”

Back in October, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s You, a 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

Be sure to press play on Baby Rich and DDG’s brand new “Know How I Get” music video down below.