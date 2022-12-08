Photo: “Know How I Get” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  12.08.2022

Throughout 2022, Baby Rich has treated fans with a handful of loose drops, including tracks like “UNFOLD,” “No Chances (Remix)” featuring Blueface, “Roll Tide,” “Peace Of Mind,” and more. Today (Dec. 8), the Alabama rapper returned with his latest release, a collaboration with DDG titled “Know How I Get.” The accompanying music video is directed by Ronnie Lewis and features the duo vibing out together in a parking lot all night long. On the track, Baby Rich handles the first verse and drops a shoutout Lil Yachty:

“Ѕtор аll thаt сарріng, І tооk thе Wоk’ tо Роlаnd lіkе Yасhty and drunk іt аnd dоn’t knоw whаt hарреn/ Ѕаmе ѕ**t thаt І tоld thе роlісе, whеn thеу аѕkеd ’bоut thаt bоdу/ І dоn’t knоw whаt hарреnеd, b**сh І’m ѕо flу І gаvе hеr јеtlаg and wе f**kіng bасkѕеаt оf thе Сhаllеngеr/ Тоld hеr саll mе Аbе, саuѕе nо wе nоt Lіnсоln, І dоn’t ѕее уоur nаmе оn thе саlеndаr/ Wау tоо соnvіnсеd thеу dоn’t wаnt mе tо wіn, thеу рауіng thе rеf іf уоu аѕk mе”

Back in October, DDG released his newest album, It’s Not Me It’s Youa 12-track project boasting features from Polo G, NLE Choppa, Gunna, Kevin Gates, and Babyface Ray. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Elon Musk” and “If I Want You.” Shortly afterward, he circled back to provide fans with the album’s official deluxe edition. The upgrade included four new songs and collaborations with Offset, Coi Leray, and Lakeyah.

Be sure to press play on Baby Rich and DDG’s brand new “Know How I Get” music video down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Baby Rich
DDG
Music Videos

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Moguls in the Making

Day 2: The wisdom of mentors | 'Moguls in the Making'

It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.06.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More