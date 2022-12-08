Yesterday (Dec. 7), Valee blessed the masses with his new LP, Vacabularee, a 15-song body of work with contributions from Na-Kel Smith, KiltKarter, and Zelooperz. AYOCHILLMANNN, Say Cheezz, GoyardSounds, Stan Lane, Brandon Green, and more add to the album’s unique production.

The project begins with the creeping “Desto Dubb,” which is full of boastful, off-kilter rhymes from the Chicago emcee:

“Real bad b**ch wit’ me wit’ no waist, wastin’ your time, first off, I fishtail off 6’s, lil’ flat, need some slime, Gucci hats and tee, no, Gucci from head to feet, Range Rover, carbon fiber, get laptop cyber, b**ch bad, stomach flat like a flyer, I had to fly her, white h** wit’ me, Winona Ryder…”

Vacabularee follows last year’s Gimme Five Im High, Valee’s joint effort with longtime collaborator CHASETHEMONEY. That project consisted of eight songs and appearances from Lil Stl, Bricc Baby, King Louie, and Lil Wop. 2021 also saw the “Womp Womp” rapper team up with AYOCHILLMANNN for the The TrAppiEst Elevator Music Ever! and The TrAppiEst Disco Music Ever!, complete with features from the likes of Z Money, Ayoant, and Casey The Icon.

Following a series of well-received mixtapes, 2018 became somewhat of a breakthrough for Valee after Pusha T signed him to G.O.O.D. Music. One project spawned from that period, the EP GOOD Job, You Found Me, along with loose cuts like “Awesome” with Matt OX, “About You” with DRAM, “You & Me Both,” and “Uninvited” with Calboy.

In a past interview with Red Bull, Valee spoke on how his musical style sets him apart from the rest:

“Going into doing music, I did know that I wanted to be different, so, trying to find various ways to, like, change my flow and… I call it voice-bending. You know, it really depends on the beat or the production that I’m hearing at that moment.”

Press play on Vacabularee below.