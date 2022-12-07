Today (Dec. 7), BSlime officially releases his brand new Love Me Or Don’t album. Across 15 total tracks, the Young Stoner Life signee tapped in with the likes of Booley, Persona Jackson, Future, Okky, and Toosii for assists. Earlier this week, REVOLT exclusively premiered the official music video for “Whippin’ It,” the project’s Young Thug-assisted standout. On the song, BSlime glides over some production courtesy of AJ Stay Workin’:

“I just been whipping that Benz, that’s that bullet, f**k ’em/ I just f**ked her, f**ked her friend, that was undercover/ I just told you once again, I’m that motherf**ker, Cartier lens with a Gucci sweater/ S**t, whip in and whip out the pot, I’m tryna whip it better, he a p**sy, I crack ’em like he kettle/ I just made ’em flee out, sing like Almareda (Yeah), diamonds dancing, and they dangling with all bezels (Whoo)/ All this f**king ice I’m rocking, need some kind of sweater”

The “Changed Me” rapper also shared a bit about the message he wanted to spread with the new project. “I’m not making music or going through life to people please,” he said via press release. “I’ll never be able to satisfy everyone. People will either love me or not regardless of what I drop and this is the inspiration behind the title.”

Earlier this year, the Atlanta rapper dropped off several singles like “Separation,” “Opp Top,” and “Baguette” featuring Persona Jackson. In 2021, BSlime was featured on Young Stoner Life’s Slime Language 2 compilation LP, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200. He also landed on Young Thug’s Punk album on “Peepin out The Window” with Future.

Be sure to press play on BSlime’s brand new Love Me Or Don’t album down below.