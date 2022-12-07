Last night (Dec. 6), around 7:40 p.m., Houston police officers and the fire department responded to Ted Cruz’s River Oaks home following reports of self-inflicted cutting. According to news station KHOU 11, the senator was away in Washington at the time of the incident.

Another local news station, ABC 13, talked with first responders about the situation. A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told the outlet they were dispatched to Ted’s upscale neighborhood after reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on her arms. ABC 13 noted that as of today (Dec. 7), they could not confirm if the victim was a relative of the Republican, although he has two daughters. The young girl was transferred to a hospital. When asked for a statement about the incident, a rep shared, “It is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay.”

To Ted Cruz's daughter. There's a whole country of love and support for you and your feelings. Everything you feel is valid. These are hard years, and sometimes our families don't support us in the ways that we need, but there is a tribe for you out there no matter how you feel. — I'm James. I cook. I VFX. (@jdhattin) December 7, 2022

Ted lives in the River Oaks community with his wife, Heidi Cruz, and their two daughters, Catherine Cruz, 11, and Caroline Cruz, 14. “The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” the politician’s office shared. According to MACA, Caroline went viral on TikTok earlier this year after complaining about what it was like to live her life as the child of a senator. “She explained she disagrees with her father’s stances on ‘almost everything’ and complained about her lack of privacy: ‘I literally have to have security following me everywhere,’” the outlet wrote. The teen also reportedly mentioned that her body was altered on the family’s Christmas card.

Following the news, there’s been an outpouring of support on social media. “To Ted Cruz’s daughter. There’s a whole country of love and support for you and your feelings. Everything you feel is valid. These are hard years, and sometimes our families don’t support us in the ways that we need, but there is a tribe for you out there no matter how you feel,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “I don’t know the name of Ted Cruz’s daughter, nor would I say it. The internet, social media, bullying, COVID and the mental health aspects of all of it have made being a teenager tougher than ever. Sending love, strength, healing [and] prayers to her and the entire Cruz family.” If you are having thoughts of harming yourself or others, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

