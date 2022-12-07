Photo: GETTY
By Kevin Keise
  /  12.07.2022

Jaylen Smith graduated high school in May 2022, and he’s now employed. At only 18 years old, his new job will be to serve as the mayor of his hometown, Earle, Arkansas, making him the youngest Black mayor in America. 

Smith went to Facebook to announce his victory in a post. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” said the newly elected mayor.

Tuesday (Dec. 6) night, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr., 59, in a runoff election. The teenager finished with 218 votes compared to Matthews’ 139.

In an interview with FOX 13 last month, Smith, who recently graduated from Earle High School and still lives at home with his mother, talked about the goals he wants to accomplish as mayor. 

“First, I want to improve public safety here,” he said. “Secondly, tear down abandoned houses… transportation here for the community and bring a grocery store here.”

He added that he will continue his bachelor’s degree online at ASU Mid-South in Memphis, but will make the city his main priority. 

Being young with no political experience doesn’t bother the Arkansas native. He compared his newly elected position to being a new hire at any job. 

“You know when you first get a job somewhere,” he said. “You never know what you’re getting into. At any age, you can do what you want.”

Smith said he’s very active in the community. He’s hosted citywide cleanups, water giveaways and food drives.

His opponent, Matthews Sr., congratulated the young politician on becoming Earle’s next mayor. “If I can help him, I would and likewise with him,” said Matthews.

Matthews has more than 40 years of experience working for Earle. He currently serves as a lieutenant in the city’s police department and has worked as a street superintendent for 30 years.

Earle is a small Arkansas town with a population of just under 2,000 people and is located about 30 miles northwest of Memphis.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Jaylen Smith

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
REVOLT Summit

Master P reveals how you can get any car you want for free: “They don’t teach us this”

Master P revealed how to obtain a free vehicle at the “Assets Over Liabilities Live” ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More