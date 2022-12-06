Back in September, Su’Lan unleashed their Forever Da Gang project, a 10-track body of work that featured one assist from FIFTEENAFTER and creative direction by Taj Stansberry. Over the weekend, the rising Oakland duo — composed of Saunsu and Emahalani — returned with their latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Hands On The Floor.” In the Stacking Memories-directed clip, the two hit the club together for a raunchy night out as their provocative lyrics take over the venue:

“B**ch, I keep it on me, and, I bet that I won’t miss, pull up, with a thick b**ch who just swallow hella kids/ Pass her back to my n***a ’cause you know we hella lit, then send her back because that money made me dance/ Bad stripper b**ch got her hands on her toes, threw a band on her now it’s all on the floor/ We can go shoppin’, take me to the Prada store, ayy, I’m a rock star, ain’t got no time for these h**s/ Hella sick, and hella thick, he threw that bag on me, can’t tell me s**t”

According to Saunsu and Emahalani, their Forever Da Gang title pays homage to the community that supports them. “Family sticks together through the good and bad times, only the real last forever, that’s why it’s Forever Da Gang,” they shared via press release.

Earlier this year, Su’Lan dropped off a handful of singles, including “When I Call You” featuring Capella Grey, “Go Fund Me,” “6pm On Melrose” featuring Baby Stone Gorillas, and “Good 2 Me.” Prior to those offerings, the California natives shared Free Su’Lan, a seven-track EP that featured previously released cuts like “Blue Cheese.” In April 2020, they released their pandemic-inspired project titled The Quarantine EP off the heels of their critically acclaimed breakout record, “B.T.H.N.”

Be sure to press play on Su’Lan’s brand new music video for “Hands On The Floor” down below.