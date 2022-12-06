For much of 2022, Russ Millions has remained on a tear with a slew of viral drops, including “Reggae & Calypso” with Buni and YV, “Backseat,” “6am in Dubai,” “BABA (Toma Tussi),” “Fall in Love,” “Talk to Me Nice,” and “Pisces” with Krept & Konan. Last Thursday (Dec. 1), the South London emcee continued his momentum with “One of a Kind,” a Jaygo Beats-produced collaboration alongside A1 & J1 and French the Kid. The track sees the artists boasting about women, their high-end lifestyles, and more:

“One of a kind, make panties drop, turn the room to the ramping shop, it’s hot when she turn and wine and she wine nonstop, baby girl, one sec, let me climb on top, one of a kind, so the gyal dem watch, turn the rave to a gunman’s spot, why not? Left the room hot, but I’m a boss, Rick Ross, oh gosh, what’s the ways? TikTok, anyone can have it, who wants war? Bring the killies outside when I go on tour…”

“One of a Kind” boasts a matching visual courtesy of Troy Roscoe. Viewers can catch Russ & Co. living it up during a nightclub celebration that seems to take inspiration from classic film Belly.

Last year, Russ teamed up with Tion Wayne for “Body,” a single that has gone on to become one of the most successful songs in UK drill’s history. The Gotcha-backed offering has since landed on a variety of charts around the world, spawning several remixes with the likes of Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Bugzy Malone, ArrDee, Murda, and Capo Plaza. Currently, the “Gun Lean” star is said to be putting the final touches on a new full-length body of work. In the meantime, you can press play on Russ Millions, A1 & J1, and French the Kid’s “One of a Kind” video below.