Currently, FaZe Kaysan is said to be working on his long-awaited album, IRIS, which is currently led by the well-received singles “Make A Way” and “MVP.” Last Friday (Dec. 2), the Los Angeles-based DJ added to that with “Plenty,” a booming single that features Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Babyface Ray, and BIG30. With additional production from Haan and FNZ, the track is dedicated to street life and the artists’ love for artillery:

“Since them n**gas act, pull up with clips and shoot a movie, depend on how good we do, this s**t might make the TV too, dependin’ how good we do, might come out for a part two, pull up with cannons, bro-bro, you direct and I’m gon’ shoot, red alert, dead alert, what my brother see? A n**ga just got put to bed alert, this a super charge, love to make it jerk, this a wicked h**, my song come on, she twerk…”

Announcing our first official step into music. Introducing FaZe @Kaysan pic.twitter.com/ocxmkfORtG — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 27, 2021

Last year, Kaysan joined the world-renowned FaZe Clan, one of the most popular video gaming collectives in the world. The announcement was made in a video that saw him entering a lavish residence occupied by the likes of Diplo, Taco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Luka Sabbat, and Winnie Harlow. As far as the reasoning behind his decision, Kaysan revealed his mutual passion as a seasoned gamer:

“I’ve been playing video games forever, so joining FaZe is a dream come true… Because this process has been underway for nearly a year, I’ve become so close to this crew — they’re like family to me. As both a gamer and an artist, I couldn’t be more grateful for FaZe believing in me and supporting both of my passions equally. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the music!”

Press play on the Jerry Production-directed visual for “Plenty” below.