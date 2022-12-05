It’s no secret that Wiz Khalifa loves weed, but it may not be widely known that Olympic athlete Michael Phelps enjoys the green as well. In a recent interview, the Pennsylvania rapper recalled the time he smoked with the swimmer.

On Dec. 1, Khalifa sat down with Jinx for Spotify’s “RapCaviar Podcast” to discuss how busy he’s been with releasing five music projects in the last 12 months, blog-era highs and the influence his son, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, has had on him. While speaking with the host, the “Black and Yellow” artist revealed he once smoked weed with Phelps. The former competitive swimmer is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals. “I just smoked with Michael Phelps. That was pretty cool. And he was super chill,” Wiz shared with Jinx. He continued his story on the encounter. “He just kept walking up to me like, ‘This weed is amazing.’ He was like, ‘I feel like I’m floating!’ And I wanted to make a swimming joke, but I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep that to myself,’ bro,” he said.

I would love to see Wiz Khalifa & Michael Phelps smoke weed together 😂 — Eden Laird Jones (@EdenLairdJones) December 2, 2022

Wiz added, “That dude’s got, like, Aquaman’s lungs, bro. The weed inhale — he’s smoking a joint like in two puffs.” A few weeks ago, the “Young, Wild & Free” artist joined in on another discussion surrounding the popular bud. During an interview with On The Radar’s podcast, producer and rapper Sonny Digital noted that he’s no longer down to share blunts in studio sessions. “We too GROWN to be sharing blunts. But this is just my opinion. When your weed [costs] more, you’ll [be] less likely [to] want to pass it,” he said on an Instagram post that contained a clip of the interview. In a pinned comment, Khalifa added, “Haven’t passed weed in years, fam, I feel you. Bring your own bud.”

Some fans had mixed views on the topic. “I’m not [passing] to you fever-lipped bastards either,” one user wrote. Another explained the concept a bit more thoroughly. “Never forget the roots of weed smoking. It’s meant to be shared and passed, fam. See the Rasta culture and Indian culture and even in Africa. It’s like eating in front of someone hungry and not [sharing], it’s a Western cultural aspect that I don’t F with. You would never see this s**t in Africa, just saying.” One hopeful just wanted to see the greats light up. “I would love to see Wiz Khalifa [and] Michael Phelps smoke weed together,” a tweet read.