Back in November, Cilo unveiled his latest body of work, LOS. The project consisted of 10 tracks and assists from Poet22 and Nikki Pararuan, the latter of whom joined the Los Angeles-based talent on the standout cut “Don’t B Bitter / 101.” Produced by Julian Amado Garcia and Ging (formerly known as Frank Dukes), the two-part song acts as a vivid look into Cilo’s rollercoaster upbringing and current lifestyle:

“2007, the start of the ride, 2008, we barely get by, we in a depression, I’m tryna get high, I seen the look in my stepdaddy eyes, I’m shooting everything under the sky, I pop at everything, 4th of July, we workin wit’ fire, the cut of the pie, watch how you walk when you come to the side, watch how you talk when you mention my name, this is destined…”

“Don’t B Bitter / 101” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Julian and Jen Garcia that shows Cilo delivering his rhymes from a studio. His band eventually joins him to give viewers a taste of what to expect the next time the “Draggin Me Down” rapper touches a stage.

Via press release, Cilo further explained the meaning behind the single:

“Working on this record, I wanted to make a song that felt like an introduction to my world. It was a time capsule for my life, which explains why it’s a two-part song. The first half was the aggressive energy of my youth and my environment growing up… The second half was the energy of me now, after I’ve left the city, seen the world, and made it out of that environment. I have new struggles now, but also new victories.”

Fans can check out the aforementioned video for “Don’t B Bitter / 101” and a full stream of LOS below.