Timberland and Jimmy Choo join forces once again. Two years after initially uniting, the two famous footwear brands came together for boots that shows appreciation to the state of New York.

Sticking with Timberland’s popular boot silhouettes, the collection combines Timberland’s outdoor heritage aesthetic with Jimmy Choo’s eye-catching luxurious elements.

The capsule features boots for men and women. The collection includes a hot pink 6-inch puffer boots, nubucks with graffiti logo scripts, a black boot adorned with Swarovski crystals, and a thigh-high leather boot with a harness detail.

Take style inspo from Justine Skye and Pierre Bourne and reboot your look with our exclusive new @JimmyChoo x @Timberland collection Videographer: Lane Stewarthttps://t.co/zaMCcv9eCV pic.twitter.com/TSYbDiDpsG — Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) November 30, 2022

Harlem’s Fashion Row assisted in bringing this collaboration to life. HFR is a 15-year-old agency that helps minority Black and Latinx designers. The agency also introduced the brands to Bronx-born designer and artist Shanel Campbell, a Parsons graduate whose work explores the Black experience in America.

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration,” Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi, said in a statement. “Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces. This collaboration celebrates urban glamour, the resilience and eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community, a tribute to the ultimate New York City staple, Timberland boots.”

Timberland CMO Drieke Leenknegt spoke highly of the collaboration and praised New York for helping make Timberland an iconic brand in fashion culture.

“Although our brand was born in New England in 1973, we’ve always considered New York City our second home,” Timberland CMO Drieke Leenknegt said. “Timberland This community helped make us who we are today, which is why we were so excited to bring in Harlem’s Fashion Row as a partner. It’s been an honor to work alongside Shanel and this amazing team of creatives to blend Timberland’s work and outdoor heritage, the glamour of Jimmy Choo, the gritty energy of New York and create such a unique collection.”

The Timberland and Jimmy Choo capsule launched this week at select retailers around the world. The heeled 6-inch boot will be available in limited quantities at Jimmy Choo locations.