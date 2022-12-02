Quality Control’s co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Warner Records executive Mel Carter can now add more to their resume. Not only are the two men making major moves in the music industry, but in food and drink as well.

Both Lee and Carter are part owners of the franchise development company Melanbo, and they signed a new deal with Bojangles.

Bojangles, the popular restaurant that’s known for its chicken, biscuits, and tea will partner with Melanbo to develop 14 new restaurants across Atlanta, expanding their acquisition of 18 already existing in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They will now own a total of 32 restaurants.

The acquisition and size of the multi-unit development agreement makes Melanbo the largest Black-controlled franchisee in Bojangles’ system. Both parties are excited about the new partnership.

“Over the last few years, we have been aggressively seeking opportunities to grow our footprint in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to have reached an agreement with two influential voices in the city’s community,” said Patricia Halpin, Vice President of Franchise Growth, Bojangles. “Mel and Coach K bring a unique perspective and energy to our network of operators that will be extremely beneficial to the brand’s growth going forward.”

Carter, who recently signed a joint venture deal with Warner Music for his record label, Second Estate Records, said this is a dream come true.

“Immigrating from Trinidad and Tobago, it was always my dream to be an owner of a major restaurant franchise,” said Carter. “Being the largest black owner of a QSR Franchise alongside Coach K at an establishment as great as Bojangles brings me great honor and I am deeply blessed.”

Coach K, the man who help develop some of hip hop’s brightest stars such as Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls also expressed gratitude about this opportunity.

“I’m proud to do this with Mel and to keep pushing forward Black entrepreneurship,” said QC’s COO. “We built our way up in music and it’s exciting to branch out in so many ways and to join forces with the No. 1 Black-owned franchise.”

Bojangles’ agreement with Melanbo will continue to build on the brand’s accelerated growth in 2022 with more than 100 new locations in its development pipeline within target markets, which include Dallas-Fort Worth, Cleveland, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and more.

Carter wants his new accomplishment to serve as inspiration for Black kids with less unfortunate backgrounds. Along with being thrilled about the new deal, he added, “I am very excited, and I hope to be able to inspire teens and Black youth who grew up in underserved, low-income homes. I want them to know they can be successful businessmen, and with an accomplishment as great as this, I am honored to embody that.”