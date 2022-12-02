Today (Dec. 2), Funk Flex unveils the latest installment of his freestyle series with white-hot newcomer GloRilla. As expected, the Memphis emcee more than delivers with boastful bars about her hard-earned success:

“I’m just a hood b**ch that got some money now, I be eating so good, sometimes I can’t run my stomach out, they told me, ‘I should gain some weight,’ I’ll prolly buy 100 pounds, they bashin’ me for runnin’ up, man, they a** be runnin’ out, shout out to Yo Gotti, made me rich, about $500K, put in all the work and made it again in 100 days, how I keep these b**ches talkin’, I done learned 100 ways…”

Last month, GloRilla made some serious waves with her latest project Anyways, Life’s Great…, a nine-song body of work that served as her official Collective Music Group debut. The project also boasted features from Niki Pooh and Cardi B, the latter of whom jumped on the runaway hit single “Tomorrow 2.”

In a recent interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” GloRilla opened up about her and HitKidd’s breakthrough collaboration, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and her versatility from a musical standpoint:

“It’s so crazy because I make normal songs. I’m not a person that makes twerk music and anthems, but that’s what I made with ‘F.N.F.’ by mistake… I didn’t mean for it to go how it did, but it did. So, a lot of people expecting that from me, but I got different music coming.”

She also revealed her intentions to step into the acting world: “That’s what I wanted to do first growing up, I wanted to act. I always wanted to be somewhere on the camera… That’ll be so crazy seeing me in a movie because I think I could act.”

Press play on GloRilla’s freestyle with Funk Flex below.