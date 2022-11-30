A cosmetic doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while they were under anesthesia undergoing surgery at his Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida has been found dead, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

On Monday, Nov. 21, Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person in the assaults of his 51-year-old and 73-year-old patients. The patients said they were given alcohol during the procedures, as well as laughing gas before he performed oral sex and penetration. A judge reportedly set out a $100,000 bond for Salata to be released.

Police responded to a welfare check after no movement was detected on Salata’s ankle monitor, CBS affiliate WINK News reported. After finding his boot sticking up in a local woods near his home, police saw the doctor’s body in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his head. According to the incident report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, there was a pistol lying next to his right leg.

According to the authorities, his death has not been ruled a suicide because an autopsy has not been completed yet. Though, a spokesperson told reporters that the incident did not appear to be “suspicious.” Salata left two notes behind at his home, including his credit cards and wedding ring.

Adam Horowitz, an attorney for one of the victims he raped, spoke with the Daily Beast and stated, “It is disappointing and frustrating that Dr. Salata has escaped justice. It took tremendous courage for my client to tell her truth. She was ready to hold him accountable in court.” Horowitz also mentioned that he has plans to pursue a civil case against Salata’s business and estate. Salata practiced medicine for over 30 years.