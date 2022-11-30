It has been three years since the passing of Chicago superstar Juice WRLD and it still does not feel like it is reality. The young legend was truly going places but his legacy will live on forever. Yesterday (Nov. 29), Juice’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, says that her late boyfriend didn’t die from a drug overdose that has been reported. Instead, she suggests there’s more to the story that’s being covered up. “Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah, you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! You’re wrong!” she said. “Literally, you’re wrong so suck a d**k. Okay? Suck a d**k.” She added: “There’s a lot of s**t y’all don’t know that I f**king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad s**t on me. I don’t care.”

Juice WRLD Deserved So Much Better Than To Be Treated Like This ☹️💔 pic.twitter.com/Yrqii3GbXX — 999 Bucky (#1 2019 My Year Enthusiast) (@x2bucky) November 29, 2022

Lotti’s newest comments are not the first time she has suggested there is more to the story than meets the eye. Back in June, she made similar remarks online. “I’ve been quiet for the last year and a half plus, to myself,” she said in a video at the time. “Took myself away from everyone because I knew what was going to happen. If people knew what happened the day before Jarad passed, and the day that Jarad passed and everything like that, which I cannot speak upon at this moment. But I will. I will. I just have to make sure that I am safe.”

She further added: “Know you guys have my full support. I cannot let Jarad’s legacy be what it is. Jarad would never treat any of his fans like this. It has always been about money and Jarad made enough money to not have this issue. I’m going to take it to court.” The second annual Juice WRLD Day celebration is set to take place in Chicago at the United Center on December 8th. Check out her comments now.