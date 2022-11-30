On Monday (Nov. 28), five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors after a person in their custody became paralyzed during a transport. As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 19, Randy Cox sustained life-changing injuries after one of the cops slammed on the vehicle’s brakes.

As the 36-year-old suspect was being taken to a New Haven police station for processing on a weapons charge, the driver suddenly stopped the van. The officers involved claimed it was to avoid a wreck with another vehicle, however, the abrupt pause caused Cox to fly forward and go headfirst into one of the van walls. The victim informed the officers that he could not move and needed help, but they reportedly mocked him and accused Cox of pretending to be injured. Some of the cops dismissed his cries for assistance as him being drunk.

WARNING: GRAPHIC ⚠️ Five police officers in Connecticut have been charged for paralyzing Randy Cox and neglecting to help him after they put him in a van without a seatbelt and shattered his spine. They will only be charged with misdemeanors.pic.twitter.com/BoWaa6n5XY — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 29, 2022

The officers then placed Cox in a holding cell before allowing him to seek medical attention. In addition to the misdemeanors, the cops also received charges for second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Since the incident last summer, all five officers have been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson discussed the case with reporters. “You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people poorly, period. You cannot treat people the way Mr. Cox was treated,” he said as he called for accountability within the department.

All five of the officers turned themselves in on Monday as well. After posting a $25,000 bond, they were ordered to appear in court on Dec. 8. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump doesn’t feel the cops faced harsh enough penalties. “The 5 New Haven (CT) officers who recklessly ignored their duties to supervise and provide medical aid to Randy Cox have been charged with misdemeanors — a slap on the wrist! We must advocate for harsher charges to PREVENT this horrific denial of care from ever happening again!” he tweeted today (Nov. 30).

See related post below.