Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.30.2022

On Monday (Nov. 28), five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors after a person in their custody became paralyzed during a transport. As previously reported by REVOLT, on June 19, Randy Cox sustained life-changing injuries after one of the cops slammed on the vehicle’s brakes.

As the 36-year-old suspect was being taken to a New Haven police station for processing on a weapons charge, the driver suddenly stopped the van. The officers involved claimed it was to avoid a wreck with another vehicle, however, the abrupt pause caused Cox to fly forward and go headfirst into one of the van walls. The victim informed the officers that he could not move and needed help, but they reportedly mocked him and accused Cox of pretending to be injured. Some of the cops dismissed his cries for assistance as him being drunk.

The officers then placed Cox in a holding cell before allowing him to seek medical attention. In addition to the misdemeanors, the cops also received charges for second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Since the incident last summer, all five officers have been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson discussed the case with reporters. “You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people poorly, period. You cannot treat people the way Mr. Cox was treated,” he said as he called for accountability within the department.

All five of the officers turned themselves in on Monday as well. After posting a $25,000 bond, they were ordered to appear in court on Dec. 8. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump doesn’t feel the cops faced harsh enough penalties. “The 5 New Haven (CT) officers who recklessly ignored their duties to supervise and provide medical aid to Randy Cox have been charged with misdemeanors — a slap on the wrist! We must advocate for harsher charges to PREVENT this horrific denial of care from ever happening again!” he tweeted today (Nov. 30).

See related post below.

Trending
The Crew League

Waka Flocka Flame vs. 21 Savage | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 7)

It’s Atlanta vs. Atlanta! 21 Savage and the Slaughter Team shoot it out with Waka ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Tommy Davidson on his comedy career and being adopted | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Tommy Davidson appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
View More