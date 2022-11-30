As previously reported by REVOLT, on Monday (Nov. 28), GloRilla took time out of her busy schedule to offer a bit of dating advice to single folks in the world. The 23-year-old rapper advised her supporters to not waste time falling in love with anyone they met in the club, noting that most are only looking to hook up.

“If you trust a n**ga that you met at the club, you’s a hot a** mess and a Godd**n fool, and you don’t got no motherf**kin’ home training,” she said in a video clip that she shared across her social media platforms. “‘Cause b**ch, you sitting up here falling in love with a n**ga that you know you met at a place where he looking for h**s at… he finna treat you like a motherf**king h**, b**ch,” the young musician added. Yesterday (Nov. 29), GloRilla stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and doubled down on her views.

“But you was saying that you can’t find love in the club,” DJ Envy said during the interview. As GloRilla agreed, Envy mentioned that the scenario is not always true. “I agree with you,” Charlamagne Tha God said to the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist. He continued, “I’m 44 [years old]. My old a** ain’t in no club. So if you tell me there ain’t nothin’ but h**s in the club, I gotta listen to you, Glo. Okay?” Envy continued to dig deeper and asked again why she felt that way.

“When you go in the club, you see the same people. And they just in there, standing around. And what they doing? Looking for the h**s,” GloRilla said. Angela Yee, who is celebrating her final week with the show, asked the artist what she was doing when she was in the club. “Looking for the h**s,” GloRilla playfully admitted. The “Tomorrow 2” rapper added that she’s never dated anyone that she’s met in a nightclub because “they could be your ‘lil’ yeah,’” but considering that person for an actual relationship would likely leave you with hurt feelings. The Memphis, Tennessee native stayed coy about her dating life as she blushed and said she isn’t currently seeing anyone.

