One Nipsey Hussle fan is paying homage to the late rapper in a huge way with a new statue.

An Ohio-based creative known as Mr. Officials is the mastermind behind the new artwork that he revealed took him just under a year to design. “Watch me make the first-ever life-size Nipsey Hussle wax figure,” wrote the artist in an Instagram post accompanied by a video of the process. “This statue actually took about nine months to create. After [nine] long months, the birthing of a legend is now revealed.” At one point in the clip, he shared what went into adding detailed tattoos, which he painted on with an impeccable attention to detail. In addition to that, Mr. Officials also broke down how he attached the hair for the realistic statue’s beard and braids strand by strand.

Check out the video below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, LeBron James’ SpringHill company has partnered with Hussle’s Marathon Films to release a docuseries about the late rapper’s life. “It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said James in an official statement announcing the news. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company and people everywhere.”

While a title for the series has not yet been announced, sources revealed that the the project will show Hussle’s rise to fame, including his upbringing in Crenshaw and his work as an activist and community hero. The project will also include unreleased archived footage of the “Grinding All My Life” emcee working alongside fellow musicians like Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and more.