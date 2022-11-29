Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  11.29.2022

Yesterday (Nov. 28) marked one year since the passing of Virgil Abloh. Loved ones, fans, and fellow members of the fashion community continued to pour out their words of reflection and praise for the late icon. Today (Nov. 29), his wife, Shannon Abloh, provided an in-depth interview for the first time since her husband passed away.

In a new conversation with The New York Times, Shannon spoke about Virgil’s legacy. Although he was revered by countless people all over the world, Shannon stated she has decided to define her spouse’s legacy with primarily their family in mind.

“It belongs to me, it belongs to his children,” she told Vanessa Friedman, The New York Times’ fashion director and chief fashion critic. “After his passing, so many people came up to me and said, ‘Virgil was my best friend.’ His best friend in the fashion industry, his best friend in the music world. A lot of his collaborators, or even people who maybe weren’t that close to him, feel, ‘I can do this to help his legacy, or I can do that to help his legacy.’ It’s like this train that’s going 500 miles per hour, and I just thought: I have to stay on this train, because if I don’t, I don’t know where it’s going to go. That’s my place and my position.”

Shannon also created Virgil Abloh Securities, which serves to unite the creative director’s ventures. These include Alaska Alaska, a creative studio in London, as well as a joint venture with Nike called Architecture.

Elsewhere in the article, readers are given the first details of several forthcoming events that have been planned in the Off-White creator’s honor. During the next Miami Art Week, there will be a four-day festival organized by VA Securities and Nike that is dedicated to celebrating Virgil’s life. In addition, Shannon will host an inaugural summit of his closest collaborators next spring.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Virgil Abloh

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Tommy Davidson on his comedy career and being adopted | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Tommy Davidson appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike” to ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
The Crew League

Waka Flocka Flame vs. 21 Savage | 'The Crew League' (S4, Ep. 7)

It’s Atlanta vs. Atlanta! 21 Savage and the Slaughter Team shoot it out with Waka ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.18.2022
View More