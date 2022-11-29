Photo: Video screenshot from Stormzy’s “This Is What I Mean”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.29.2022

Last week, Stormzy blessed his fans with his latest LP, This Is What I Mean, which consists of 12 tracks and additional features from Debbie, Jacob Collier, Sampha, Ms Banks, Amaarae, Black Sherif, and more. Yesterday (Nov. 28), the South London star decided to unveil a new visual for the album’s title track, a P2J, Knox Brown, Joel Peters, and PRGRSHN-produced offering that’s centered around Stormzy’s current status as a musical frontrunner:

“It’s a bigger operation, what’s with all the speculation? Had to close the store for renovations, my cuzzy said, ‘Stormz, man, they’re runnin’ out of patience, you know,’ time to make a statement, time to free my mind of limitations, finesse the majors, that’s my form of reparations, they said, ‘You can’t slide, you’re a treasure to the nation,’ but what they gonna do, what they gonna say? Stormz’ got that sauce, this that bolognese, talkin’ ’bout the bread, like it correlates…”

The accompanying clip for “This Is What I Mean” shows Stormzy living it up at his album release party. Viewers can watch the “Firebabe” star’s performance interspersed with many of his aforementioned collaborators.

This Is What I Mean comes three years after the universally acclaimed sophomore release Heavy Is the Head, which boasted 16 songs and contributions from Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. That release skyrocketed to the top of the UK Albums Chart and later earned Stormzy a platinum certification. Since then, Stormzy continued to make appearances on notable drops like Tion Wayne’s “I Dunno,” Loski’s “Flavour,” Ghetts’ “Skengman,” Dave’s “Clash,” and Knucks’ “Die Hard.” Back in September, he unveiled the fiery “Mel Made Me Do It,” a seven-minute reminder for anyone who forgot Stormzy’s skills as an emcee. Press play on “This Is What I Mean” below.

Stormzy unveils new album 'This Is What I Mean'

By Jon Powell
  /  11.25.2022

Stormzy unveils latest visual for "Firebabe"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.10.2022
