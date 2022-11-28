According to Fox News, Judge Vivian Polanía of Colombia was suspended for three months after a very unprofessional court appearance. The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 17 but circulated online last week. In the clip, the 33-year-old was improperly dressed. Her hair was also disheveled as she smoked a cigarette.

While presiding over the virtual court hearing, the judge was to determine if a man involved in a 2021 car bombing case should be allowed to post bail. A prosecutor informed Polanía of her appearance, and she responded by simply turning off her camera before she continued to discuss the case. The 34-year-old’s actions violated Colombia’s National Commission of Judicial Ethics, and she has since been suspended. As a result, she will not oversee any cases until February 2023. Polanía is known for posting racy content on her social media pages but told a local radio station that she only appeared on camera smoking because she was having an anxiety attack. “You never know when you’re going to have an anxiety attack. I always wear my gown,” she said.

En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV — Manolesco (@jhonjacome) November 17, 2022

Colombia’s National Commission of Judicial Ethics shared a statement regarding her behavior during the court hearing. “It is a duty of this commission to avoid repeating the judge’s contempt for the investiture of her position and the contempt she showed with her peers in the public prosecutor’s office, the prosecution and the defense,” they noted. The message continued, “We find no justification for the judge to have presented herself in such deplorable conditions when she had the facilities of her own home and all the amenities necessary to prepare for a public hearing appropriately and with the respect such a hearing deserved.”

As of Nov. 24, Polanía had not responded to Fox News’ request for comment. The New York Post added that a 16-page report claimed the judge sat with her camera off for nearly an hour before appearing on screen half-dressed. Her suspension until February will be unpaid. “Such a situation is not consistent with the care, respect and circumspection with which a judge of the republic must administer justice, denoting a clear lack of respect from the official,” a statement from her ruling added.