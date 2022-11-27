Ty Dolla $ign assured fans he’s on the mend after being hospitalized for a recent accident. On Saturday (Nov. 26), the musician posted a photo from his hospital bed that showed him with several medical sensors attached to his chest.

While there were no additional details regarding his hospitalization, fans still showed up by sharing an outpouring of well-wishes for his speedy recovery.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 27), the musician finally provided his followers an update on his condition, detailing what exactly landed him in the hospital. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “They just let me out. I had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few, but I’m back, praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed and showed me love. I love you more.”

He then went on to thank professional skateboarder Dashawn Jordan, his friend Bam, and his daughter, Jailynn Griffin, for being there during his time of need. “Thanks for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess for being there with me the whole time. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Ty, who’s drawn vocal comparisons to West Coast gangsta crooner Nate Dogg, has been the brains behind several records that have topped music charts over the years. Among the hits he’s blessed with his vocals include Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” Drake’s “After Dark,” and Roddy Ricch’s “Bacc Seat.”

His last album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, was released in 2020. In an interview with W Magazine, Ty described the project as being “more fully me… Just fully in my zone, not trying to make any type of singles and not giving a f**k.” The record boasts 25 songs with features from Gunna, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, and several other artists.

See the image that gave Ty Dolla $ign’s fans a scare below.